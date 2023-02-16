Lemon Brownies by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Lemon Brownies

Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients

For the brownies:

1 ½ sticks butter, melted

¾ c. sugar

2 lg. eggs

¼ c. lemon juice

1 tbsp. lemon zest

1 c. all-purpose flour

For the glaze:

½ c. + 2 tbsp. powdered sugar

2 tbsp. lemon juice

½ tsp. vanilla extract

1 tbsp. lemon zest

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350. Line an 8x8 baking dish with parchment paper.

Add the melted butter and sugar to a mixing bowl. Whisk until combined. Add the 2 eggs and whisk to combine. Add in the lemon juice and zest and mix. Mix in the flour, just until combined, and use a spatula to spread the batter into the prepared pan.

Place in the oven to bake 20-22 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to completely cool.

As the brownies cool, make the glaze by adding the powdered sugar to a mixing bowl. Add the lemon juice and vanilla and stir until the mixture is smooth. Pour or spread the glaze over the brownies. Garnish with the lemon zest. Slice and enjoy!