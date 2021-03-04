Mexican Hamburgers with Fresh Pico de Gallo

Ingredients

For the Burgers:

1 lb. ground beef

½ lb. chorizo

½ c. crumbled cotija

¼ c. chopped cilantro

2 tsp. chipotle peppers, diced

1 tbsp. cumin

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 egg

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

Hamburger buns

Fresh guacamole, and more cotija for serving

For the Pico:

3 roma tomatoes diced

¼ c. red onion, diced

¼ c. chopped cilantro

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 jalapeno, seeds removed, minced

juice of 1 lime

salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Make the pico de gallo by combining its ingredients in a bowl. Stir to combine, cover and refrigerate.

Make the burgers by adding the cotija, cilantro, chipotles, cumin, garlic powder, egg, salt and pepper to a large mixing bowl. Stir to combine. Using your hands, add the ground beef and chorizo to the mixture and combine, being sure not to over mix.

Divide the mixture into 4 equal portions and make burger patties using your fingers to make an indentation in the middle of each patty.

Heat a large saute pan over med-high heat and add some cooking oil. Add the burgers and cook 3-4 minutes per side. Set aside.

Add a little more oil to the pan and toast the hamburger buns for 30 seconds or until golden brown.

Assemble the burgers by spreading some guacamole on the bottom bun, followed by a burger patty. Sprinkle on some cotija cheese and then a spoonful of your fresh-made pico on top. Top with the top bun and enjoy!