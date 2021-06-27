Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Mini German Pancakes with Lemon Curd and Raspberries

Ingredients

For the pancakes: For the lemon curd:

1 c. whole milk 4 lg. egg yolks

¼ c. granulated sugar 2/3 c. granulated sugar

1 c. flour zest of 1 lemon

4 lg. eggs 1/3 c. lemon juice (2-3 lemons)

1 tsp. vanilla 6 tbsp. salted butter, cubed and at room temp

1 pinch kosher salt

4 tbsp. butter, melted

Fresh raspberries and powdered sugar for serving

Directions

Make the curd by creating a double boiler using a small pot with an inch or two of water brought to a boil. Adjust the heat to low and place a glass mixing bowl over the top of the water large enough to completely block the release of steam.

Add the egg yolks, sugar, lemon zest, and lemon juice, and start to whisk. Constantly whisk until the mixture starts to thicken, which takes about 10 minutes. If it doesn’t thicken just turn the heat up a little and continue whisking. Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter until it completely melts and the mixture is combined. Place the curd in a bowl or jar, cover, and place in the fridge until ready to use. The curd is fine, refrigerated up to 10 days.

Preheat your oven to 425 make sure there is a rack in the middle with some good space above it. Add a 12 space muffin tin to the oven to preheat the pan. Add the milk, sugar, flour, eggs, vanilla, and salt to a blender and blend until smooth.

Once the oven is hot and the pan is as well, remove the pan from the oven and brush the wells with the melted butter. Fill each well, which should be about ¾ full each. Place in the oven and bake 15-17 minutes or until the pancakes are puffed and beginning to brown. Keep an eye on them after 10 minutes of cooking as some ovens will cook faster than others.

Remove them from the pan and serve with a dollop of lemon curd and some fresh raspberries. Dust with some powdered sugar and enjoy!