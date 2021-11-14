Nutella Crepe Cake

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

7. Place the cake on a serving dish. Garnish with some raspberries and dust with powdered sugar. Slice into wedges and serve. Enjoy!

For the Crepes:

3 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

3 tbsp. sugar

1 ¼ tsp. salt

2 cups heavy cream + 2 cups milk

8 lg. eggs

4 tbsp. butter, melted

Raspberries and powdered sugar for garnish

For the Filling:

1 lb. butter, room temperature

2 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

2 1/3 cups Nutella

½ cup heavy cream, room temp.

Directions

1. Place the ingredients for the batter into a blender or other container and use an immersion blender. Blend until smooth. Cover and place the batter in the fridge for at least 1 hour or up to overnight.

2. Preheat a 9-10 inch non-stick pan over med-high heat. Cut about 35 pieces of parchment or waxed paper and set aside along with a plate to hold the cooked crepes.

3. Melt a little butter or add some oil to the pan and then add ¼ cup of the batter and then swirl it in the pan to form a thin crepe. Cook about 45-60 seconds on the first side, using a spatula and maybe your fingers, carefully flip the crepe and cook about 30 seconds on the second side. Remove to the plate and then separate each crepe with a piece of the paper. Repeat the process until all the batter is used up. It should make 30-36 crepes.

4. Cover the crepes with plastic wrap and cool in the fridge at least 30 minutes.

5. Make the filling by adding the butter to a bowl. Mix with a hand mixer about 2 minutes until it’s light and fluffy. Add the powdered sugar and mix until combined. Add the Nutella and vanilla and mix until combined. Add the cream and mix until its fully combined and easily spreadable.

6. Make the cake by spreading some plastic wrap on a working surface. Take 1 crepe and place it on the center of the plastic. Evenly spread 2 tbsp. on the crepe and then repeat with at least 30 more crepes. Do not spread any filling on the top crepe. Wrap the entire thing in plastic and let it set in the fridge for at least 1 hour.

