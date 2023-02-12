Smith's

Posted at 9:00 AM, Feb 12, 2023

Philly Cheesesteak Crescent Ring

Recipe by Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson Ingredients

1 package Kroger shaved steak

2 tbsp. + 2 tbsp. butter

1 onion, sliced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

8 oz. pack sliced mushrooms

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. pepper

1 tsp. garlic powder

2 cans crescent dough

12 slices American cheese

2 eggs, whisked

1 tbsp. Italian seasoning

Cheese sauce for dipping

Chopped parsley for garnish Directions

Preheat your oven to 375. Add 2 tbsp. of the butter to a skillet over medium high heat. Once the butter is melted, add the shaved steak and cook until browned. Remove the meat from the pan.

Add the second portion of butter to the pan and add the onion, bell pepper, and mushrooms. Cook until the veggies are soft and beginning to caramelize. Add the meat to the pan and stir in the salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Remove from the heat.

Prepare the crescent ring by spraying a pizza pan with non-stick spray. Arrange the dough triangles with the pointy side facing out, overlapping just a bit to form a circle with a bare circle in the middle about 3 inches in diameter.

Over lap 6 of the cheese slices around the center of the ring. Top the cheese with the steak mixture forming a ring leaving the middle empty. Top the steak with the remaining 6 slices of cheese.

Fold the dough tips over the top to seal the ring. Brush the top with the egg mixture and then place in the oven to bake 20-25 minutes, or until the pastry is brown and the cheese is melty.

Slice the ring into portions and then place a bowl or warmed cheese sauce in the middle for dipping. Garnish with chopped parsley. Enjoy!

