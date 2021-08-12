Pineapple Risotto with Seared Scallops

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

Ingredients

2 cups pineapple juice

2 cups vegetable broth

4 tbsp. butter, 2 tbsp. butter, and 1 tbsp. butter

1 shallot, minced

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 ¼ cups arborio rice

¾ cups grated parmesan cheese

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

2 tbsp. fresh basil, minced

1 lb. sea scallops, thawed if previously frozen

½ lemon for juicing

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped parsley for garnish

Place the pineapple juice and veggie broth in a pot and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low.

In another pan, melt the 4 tbsp. of butter over med-low heat. Add the shallot and garlic, and cook stirring often for 4 minutes, or until the shallot are softened. Add the rice and cook another 2-3 minutes stirring often.

Add a ladle full of the pineapple/veggie broth mixture stirring until the rice absorbs the liquid. Continue adding liquid and stirring intermittently, not adding more liquid until the previous ladle has been absorbed. Continue the process until the liquid is used up and the rice is no longer crunchy, about 30 minutes.

Stir in the parmesan cheese, 2 tbsp. butter, salt, and pepper. Stir until the cheese is melted and the mixture is creamy. Take the rice off the heat and stir in the basil. Taste and add a little salt and pepper if necessary. Set aside while you cook the scallops.

Place a non-stick skillet over med-high heat. Pat the scallops dry and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle a little oil and the 1 tbsp. butter. Once the oil is hot, add the scallops in one layer in the pan. Cook in batches if they don’t all fit in the pan. Don’t disturb the scallops at least 2 minutes or until they have formed a nice brown crust. Flip them over and tilt the skillet and baste the scallops with the oil/butter in the pan. Cook 1 minute on the second side or until they are no longer translucent. Place them on a plate.

Serve the risotto in a bowl topped with 3 of the scallops. Garnish with parsley and enjoy.

