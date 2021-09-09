Watch
Pork Chops with Maple-Dijon Apples

Posted at 9:00 AM, Sep 09, 2021
Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

Ingredients

4 boneless pork chops, about 1 inch thick

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. pepper

2 tbsp. butter

½ red onion, thinly sliced

2 large apples, sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

¾ cup apple cider or juice

1/3 cup maple syrup

1 tbsp. whole grain Dijon mustard

¼ tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. dried thyme

Directions

Mix the garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Season the chops on all sides with the seasoning mixture. Heat a tbsp. or 2 of oil in a heavy sauté pan over med-high heat. Add the pork chops and cook 4 minutes per side. Remove the chops from the pan and set aside on a plate.

Add the butter to the same skillet along with the onions. Cook and stir the onions for 2-3 minutes. Add the apples and cook and stir another 5-7 minutes. Season the apples and onions with a little salt and pepper. Add apple cider, maple syrup, mustard, cinnamon, and thyme. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook 2-3 minutes.

Add the chops back to the pan along with any meat juices left on the plate. Cook another 3-5 minutes or until the center of the chops reaches 145 degrees. Serve warm and enjoy!

