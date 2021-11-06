Pumpkin Roll Cake

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah Weekend Edition!

For the Cream Cheese Filling:

8 oz. cream cheese, room temp

1 c. powdered sugar, sifted

6 tbsp. butter, softened

1 tsp. vanilla extract

For the Cake:

¾ c. all-purpose flour

½ tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

¼ tsp. kosher salt

3 lg. eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 c. sugar

2/3 c. pumpkin puree

Powdered sugar for garnish

Preheat your oven to 375. Line a 15x10 in. sheet pan with parchment paper. Spray with non-stick spray. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt.

In another bowl, use a hand-mixer and combine the eggs and sugar until they are fluffy. Mix in the vanilla and pumpkin puree just until combined. Add the flour mixture and mix just until combined.

Spread the batter evenly on the prepared pan and place in the oven to bake 13-15 minutes. Remove from the oven and carefully slide the cake from the pan onto a heat safe surface.

While its still hot, carefully roll the cake, including the parchment paper, from short end to short end. Place on a cooling rack seam side down until it reaches room temp.

While the cake is cooling, make the filling by mixing its ingredients together using a hand-mixer.

If it seems too thin, add a little more powdered sugar. If it seems too thick, add a little milk. Its should be the consistency of a smooth frosting.

