Ravioli Parmesan

Ingredients

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. garlic minced

1 small onion, chopped

1 ½ lb. ground beef

28 oz. can crushed tomatoes

15 oz. can tomato sauce

1 tbsp. Italian seasoning

½ tsp. red pepper flake

2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. black pepper

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

22-24 oz. frozen spinach and cheese ravioli

1 lb. mozzarella, shredded

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions

Heat the oil in a pot over medium high heat. Add the ground beef, garlic, and onion. Crumble the beef as it browns. Add a bit of kosher salt and pepper. Drain the excess fat.

Add the crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, red pepper flake, salt and pepper. Bring it to a simmer then reduce the heat and lower the heat to medium low. Simmer for about 15 minutes stirring occasionally. Stir in half of the basil and parsley and then remove from the heat.

Preheat your oven to 375. As the sauce cooks, bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add the ravioli and cook to the package directions. Drain and then place the ravioli in a bowl and mix in about 2 cups of sauce to keep the ravioli from drying out.

Spread a cup of the sauce in the bottom of a greased 9x13 baking dish. Arrange half of the ravioli in the baking dish in a single layer. Spread over half of the remaining sauce. Top that layer with half of the mozzarella and then half of the parmesan.

Next layer on the rest of the ravioli, the rest of the sauce followed by the rest of the mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Place in the oven to bake 20-25 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbling. Serve garnished with the remaining basil and parsley. Enjoy!