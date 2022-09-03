Recipe: One pan crispy honey chicken with Smith's Chef Jeff

Posted at 3:32 PM, Sep 03, 2022

Ingredients

2 lbs. chicken tenders or boneless thighs, cut into bite-size pieces

Salt and pepper to taste

¾ c. cornstarch

6 tbsp. canola oil

2 tbsp. garlic, minced

¼ c. honey

2 tbsp. soy sauce

1 tbsp. rice vinegar

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Cooked rice and sliced green onion for serving Directions Season the chicken with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Add the cornstarch and mix thoroughly. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Once the oil is hot add enough chicken to the pan as not to overcrowd it. Cook the chicken 2-3 minutes per side or until golden brown and crispy. Remove the chicken to drain on paper towels. Lower the heat to medium and then add the garlic. Cook for 1 minute and then add the honey, soy sauce, and vinegar. Stir and cook 2-3 minutes or until the sauce starts to thicken. Add the chicken to the sauce and toss to coat in the sauce. Serve warm over rice and garnish with sliced green onion. Enjoy!

