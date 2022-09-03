Recipe: One pan crispy honey chicken with Smith's Chef Jeff

Ingredients
- 2 lbs. chicken tenders or boneless thighs, cut into bite-size pieces
- Salt and pepper to taste
- ¾ c. cornstarch
- 6 tbsp. canola oil
- 2 tbsp. garlic, minced
- ¼ c. honey
- 2 tbsp. soy sauce
- 1 tbsp. rice vinegar
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- Cooked rice and sliced green onion for serving
Directions
- Season the chicken with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Add the cornstarch and mix thoroughly.
- Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Once the oil is hot add enough chicken to the pan as not to overcrowd it. Cook the chicken 2-3 minutes per side or until golden brown and crispy. Remove the chicken to drain on paper towels. Lower the heat to medium and then add the garlic. Cook for 1 minute and then add the honey, soy sauce, and vinegar. Stir and cook 2-3 minutes or until the sauce starts to thicken. Add the chicken to the sauce and toss to coat in the sauce.
- Serve warm over rice and garnish with sliced green onion. Enjoy!