Red enchiladas with Oaxaca, queso fresco and crema ingredients

SALT LAKE CITY — Chef Jeff Jackson with Smith’s shared his recipe for red enchiladas with oaxaca, queso fresco and crema on Good Day Utah Thursday morning.

Here’s how it’s made:

Ingredients:

1 package (10 oz.) Cacique® Oaxaca, shredded

1 package (10 oz.) Ranchero® Queso Fresco, crumbled

Cacique® Crema Mexicana, for garnish

1 dozen corn tortillas

2 cups red enchilada sauce

Ingredients for enchilada sauce:

8 ancho chiles

4 pasilla chiles

1 medium onion quartered

2 plum tomatoes

3 cloves garlic

½ teaspoon Mexican oregano

½ teaspoon marjoram

2 tablespoons cooking oil salt to taste

Directions:

FOR THE ENCHILADA SAUCE: Toast the chiles in a hot pan until fragrant. (about 10 to 15 seconds per side). Allow chiles to cool and then remove stems, seeds, and veins. Char the onion, tomatoes, and garlic in a hot pan. Place the chiles, onion, tomatoes, garlic oregano and marjoram in a pot with just enough water until the ingredients are almost covered. Bring to a boil and then reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 15 minutes to reconstitute the chiles and soften the veggies. Blend the chiles, onion, tomatoes, garlic, oregano marjoram, and the soaking water until smooth. It usually takes about a minute. Add water little by little if necessary to blend. You may have to blend in two batches. Strain the mixture. Add two tablespoons of cooking oil to a hot pan add the strained sauce to fry it. Reduce the heat and simmer for 30 minutes until the sauce has thickened. Add salt to taste. Allow the sauce to sit for at least 2 hours so that the flavors meld.

FOR THE ENCHILADAS: Preheat oven to 350°F. Reserve ½ cup of Queso Fresco for garnish. Combine the Oaxaca and remaining Queso Fresco to use as filling. Enchilada Recipe: Bring the enchilada sauce to a boil in a medium saucepan over lower heat. Reserve ½ a cup of sauce to cover at the end. Dip each tortilla, one at a time, in sauce until soft (about 10 seconds) and carefully place each tortilla onto a baking sheet. Spoon cheese mixture onto the tortilla. Roll and arrange enchilada seam down in pan. Repeat with each tortilla. Cover enchiladas with remaining sauce and bake for 15 - 20 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top with reserved cheese mixture and Crema Mexicana. Serve hot.

Sponsored by Smith's

