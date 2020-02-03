Roasted Citrus Avocado Salad

Serves 4-6

2 blood or navel oranges, sliced 1/8" thick, seeds removed

2 lemons, sliced 1/8" thick, seeds removed

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

¼ small red onion, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons blood orange juice

2 teaspoons honey

3 cups arugula

½ cup mint leaves

½ cup parsley leaves

1 avocado, cut into wedges

¼ cup toasted pine nuts

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Toss orange and lemon slices with 1 tablespoon oil on a rimmed baking sheet; season with salt and pepper. Roast citrus, tossing occasionally, until lightly charred in spots and starting to caramelize, 10-15 minutes. This makes the citrus flavor more complex. Let cool.

Meanwhile, combine onion and lemon juice in a large bowl; season with salt and massage gently to soften, set aside until ready to serve. In a separate bowl whisk orange juice, remaining lemon juice, honey, and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper

Add roasted citrus to bowl with onion along with arugula and herbs. Drizzle with dressing; season with salt and pepper and toss everything to combine and coat. Add avocado and pine nuts and very gently toss until lightly dressed (careful not to crush the avocado).

