Roasted Root Vegetables with Cinnamon Maple and Herbs Glaze

Harmons' Chef Daniela Oliveira's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

Total prep time: 45 minutes to 1 hour

Makes: 4-6 servings

Ingredients:

4 - 6 Rainbow Carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

2 Parsnips, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

1-2 Yams, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

1-2 Sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

1 Medium red onion, julienned

4 qt. water

4 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

½ cup pure maple syrup

1 tbsp. brown sugar

2 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. nutmeg

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 tbsp. lemon juice

2 sprigs fresh parsley, chopped for garnish

Salt and black pepper to Taste

1 tbsp. Harmons Olive oil

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 425 F.

2. Make sure all veggies are peeled, rinsed and cut into 1-inch cubes.

3. Bring 4 quarts of water to a boil on medium heat. Add 1 tsp. of salt and then add cubed veggies.

4. Boil the veggies for 10 to 12 minutes. Strain the veggies and cool it down with an ice /water bath to stop the cooking process. Veggies should still hold their shape.

5. In bowl combine melted butter, brown sugar, maple syrup, lemon juice, minced garlic, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt and pepper.

6. Add diced veggies and gently toss to combine.

7. Place veggies on a sheet pan, single layer, and roast 15 to 20 minutes.

8. Transfer roasted veggies to a platter and garnish with fresh parsley and a drizzle of Harmons extra virgin olive oil.

