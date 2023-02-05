Roasted Strawberry Cupcakes

Chef Jeff's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

For the Cupcakes:

¾ cup mashed roasted strawberries

1 ½ cup flour

2 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. kosher salt

6 tbsp. butter, softened

1 cup sugar

2 tbsp. canola oil

¼ cup sour cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 large eggs

For the Roasted Strawberries:

1 lb. strawberries, halved

Juice of half a lemon

1 tbsp. sugar

For the Frosting:

1 package freeze-dried strawberries (need ½ cup ground)

2 sticks butter, softened

3 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3 tbsp. milk

Pinch of kosher salt

Directions

To roast the strawberries, preheat your oven to 375. Toss the strawberries with the lemon juice and sugar. Place the strawberries on a parchment lined sheet tray and place in the oven.

Roast for 8 minutes. Remove them from the oven and toss them around then return to the oven to roast another 8 minutes. Scrape them into a bowl and mash with a potato masher. Take out ¾ cup of the mash for the cupcakes and set the rest aside to garnish the finished cupcakes.

Reset the oven heat to 350. Start making the cupcakes by lining a 12 space muffin tin with liners.

In a bowl, mix the butter and sugar with a hand mixer until smooth and creamy. Mix in the ¾ cup roasted strawberries, oil and sour cream. Once combined, add the vanilla and eggs and mix.

In another bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Once combined, add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients. Mix just until combined. Evenly disperse the batter into the 12 cupcake liners.

Place the pan in the oven to bake 18-20 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Let the cupcakes completely cool.

As the cupcakes bake, make the frosting by pulverizing the freeze dried strawberries. You’ll need ½ cup of the strawberry powder. Use a hand mixer to mix the strawberry powder with the butter.

Once combined, add 1 cup of the powdered sugar and 1 tbsp. of milk, mix, and then add the next cup of powdered sugar and 1 tbsp. of milk, mix, and then mix in the last cup of powdered sugar and milk. Mix in the vanilla and salt until smooth.

Frost the cupcakes using a piping bag or spatula, and then top each with a small dollop of roasted strawberries. Enjoy!

