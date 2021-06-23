Looking for a healthy alternative for your next cookout? Try this salmon burger recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson!

Salmon Burgers with Creamy Herb Dressing

Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients

For the burgers:

1 ½ lb. salmon, skin and bones removed

3 tbsp. fresh herbs, chopped

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. fresh ginger

1 tsp. minced garlic

¼ tsp. pepper

½ tsp. extra virgin olive oil

Burger buns, lettuce and tomato, and a lemon wedge for serving

For the dressing:

¾ c. plain Greek yogurt

1 tbsp. rice vinegar

¼ c. chopped herbs, favorites

½ tsp. garlic powder

¼ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. pepper

Directions:

1. Put the salmon on a cutting board and chop until you have a small dice.

2. Transfer the salmon to a large mixing bowl. Add the herbs, lemon juice, salt, ginger, garlic, and pepper. Mix to combine.

3. Divide the mixture into 4 equal portions and then make each portion into patties about an inch thick. Place them on a plate and put in the fridge at least 30 minutes or overnight.

4. As the patties chill, make the sauce by adding the yogurt, vinegar, herbs, garlic powder, salt and pepper in a bowl. Stir to combine and place in the fridge until you are ready to use.

5. Heat a non-stick skillet over med-high heat. Add the olive oil. Once the oil is hot, place the patties in the pan and cook 4-5 minutes, gently flip the patties over and cook another 4-5 minutes or until a meat thermometer reads 145.

6. Serve the patties on a good burger bun on top of lettuce and tomato and topped with the creamy herb dressing. Enjoy!