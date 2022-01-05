Salmon in Parchment with Curried Yogurt Sauce

Harmons' Dietitian Genevieve Daly's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!
Ingredients
2 (5 oz) salmon fillets
1 Tbsp chopped fresh basil
Salt and freshly ground pepper
6 lemon slices
For the Curried Yogurt Sauce
1 cup low-fat plain yogurt
2 tsp curry powder
1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 tsp salt
Pinch of sugar or drop of honey
1/2 tsp chopped fresh cilantro
1/2 tsp chopped fresh mint
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°. Prepare 2 sheets of 15″ long parchment paper.
Place each fillet in center of parchment. Cut 3 deep slits into each fillet. Tuck basil into each slit.
Season with salt and pepper and place 3 lemon slices on top of each piece. Fold the parchment paper in half.
Begin rolling and pressing the edges of parchment together toward the fish. Place on a baking sheet and cook until salmon is no longer translucent, about 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, to make yogurt sauce, in a small bowl, combine yogurt, curry powder, cayenne, garlic, salt, sugar, cilantro and mint together.
Using scissors or a knife, carefully cut through parchment. Transfer fish to plates and top with yogurt sauce.