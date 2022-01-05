Salmon in Parchment with Curried Yogurt Sauce

Harmons' Dietitian Genevieve Daly's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

Ingredients

2 (5 oz) salmon fillets

1 Tbsp chopped fresh basil

Salt and freshly ground pepper

6 lemon slices

For the Curried Yogurt Sauce

1 cup low-fat plain yogurt

2 tsp curry powder

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 tsp salt

Pinch of sugar or drop of honey

1/2 tsp chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 tsp chopped fresh mint

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°. Prepare 2 sheets of 15″ long parchment paper.

Place each fillet in center of parchment. Cut 3 deep slits into each fillet. Tuck basil into each slit.

Season with salt and pepper and place 3 lemon slices on top of each piece. Fold the parchment paper in half.

Begin rolling and pressing the edges of parchment together toward the fish. Place on a baking sheet and cook until salmon is no longer translucent, about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, to make yogurt sauce, in a small bowl, combine yogurt, curry powder, cayenne, garlic, salt, sugar, cilantro and mint together.

Using scissors or a knife, carefully cut through parchment. Transfer fish to plates and top with yogurt sauce.