Salmon Tacos with Pineapple and Jalapeño Salsa

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!
Ingredients
For the Salsa:
½ small red onion, finely chopped
2 jalapeños, seeded and finely chopped
2 cups chopped fresh pineapple
2 tbsp. lime juice
1 tbsp. honey
¼ tsp. kosher salt
½ bunch cilantro, chopped
½ red bell pepper, chopped
¼ tsp. chili powder
For the Salmon:
2 inch piece of ginger, grated
2 garlic cloves, grated
2 tsp. chili powder
1 tsp. cumin
1 tsp. coriander
2 tbsp. lime juice
1 tbsp. + 2tbsp. olive oil
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 ½ lb. skinless salmon filets, cut into 2 inch pieces
Tortillas, avocado, and lime wedges for serving
Cilantro leaves for garnish
Directions
For the salmon, stir together the ginger, garlic, chili powder, coriander, cumin, 2 tbsp. lime juice, 1 tbsp. oil, and kosher salt in a bowl to create a paste.
Add the salmon to the bowl to create a paste. Toss the salmon in the paste to evenly coat it. Let the salmon sit in the marinade 30 minutes at room temperature.
In a mixing bowl, make the salsa by combining its ingredients together in a bowl. Set aside.
Heat the remaining oil in a non-stick skillet over med-high heat. Place in the pan and allow to cook 4-5 minutes without turning to allow a brown crust to form.
Turn over and cook another 3 minutes. Set on a plate and flake the salmon into smaller pieces. Squeeze a lime wedge or 2 on top of the salmon.
Warm the tortillas and build the tacos with the salmon and salsa.
Serve with avocado, cilantro leaves and a lemon wedge. Enjoy!