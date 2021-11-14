Sesame Beef

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe as featured on Good Day Utah!

For the Beef and Marinade:

1 lb. beef flank steak, sliced against

the grain in ¼ inch bite-size pieces

1 tbsp. Mirin

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

½ tsp. garlic powder

¼ cup cornstarch

2 tbsp. cooking oil

1 tsp. toasted sesame seeds

Cooked rice for serving

Toasted sesame seeds and sliced green onion for garnish

For the Sauce:

¼ cup beef broth

1 tbsp. soy sauce

1 tbsp. Mirin

1 ½ tsp. rice vinegar

½ tsp. sesame oil

2 tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. cornstarch

Combine the beef and marinade ingredients in a bowl or zipper bag. Let it marinate at least 30 minutes or up to 2 hours.

Combine the sauce ingredients in another bowl and stir to combine.

Add the oil to a large saute pan over med-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the beef and spread so the pieces are not overlapping. Cook 1-2 minutes per side or until evenly browned. Remove from the pan and set aside. Turn the heat down to medium and place the pan back on the heat.

Stir the sauce again in the bowl to mix in the cornstarch. Pour into the pan. Stir and bring to a boil. Simmer 2-3 minutes and then return the beef to the pan. Stir to coat the beef. Sprinkle on the tsp. of sesame seeds and stir to combine.

Serve the beef warm over cooked rice and garnish with more sesame seeds and some sliced green onions. Enjoy!

