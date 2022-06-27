Sloppy Joe Cornbread Cups

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe as featured on Good Day Utah!

Ingredients

1 lb. ground beef

1 tbsp. cooking oil

¼ cup onion, minced

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

4 oz. can diced green chiles

1 can sloppy joe sauce

2 cans cornbread swirls

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, grated

Directions

Preheat your oven to 375. Place a skillet over medium high heat. Add the oil and then the onion, green chiles, and garlic.

Cook 2-3 minutes or until the onions are softened. Add the ground beef and cook and crumble the ground beef as it browns.

Drain any excess fat from the pan. Add the sloppy joe sauce, bring to a simmer and cook 5-8 minutes or until thickened.

Spray a 12 cup muffin tin with non-stick spray. Open the cornbread swirls and press them into the muffin pan to form cups.

Evenly spread the meat mixture into the cups. Top each with the cheddar cheese. Place in the oven to bake13-15 minutes.

Remove from the oven, cool 5 minutes, carefully remove the cups from the pan and then serve. Enjoy!