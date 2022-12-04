Smith's Sunday Brunch Cranberry Crumble Bars

Posted at 1:07 PM, Dec 04, 2022

Ingredients For the Bars: 3 cups all-purpose flour 1 cup sugar 1 tsp. baking powder ¼ tsp. salt 1 tsp. cinnamon 2 sticks butter, cold and grated 1 large egg ¼ c. milk 2 tsp. vanilla ¼ cup sliced almonds For the Filling: 4 cups cranberries ¾ cup sugar 1 tbsp. cornstarch 1 tbsp. orange zest 1 tbsp. orange juice For the Icing: 2 tbsp. orange juice 1 cup powdered sugar Directions Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9x13 baking dish with parchment paper on the bottom and sides. Spraying the dish with cooking spray helps the paper to stick. Set aside.

Make the bars by whisking together the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. Add the cold butter and mix in using a pastry cutter, two forks, or your fingers. The mixture should resemble pea-sized crumbles.

In a separate bowl, combine the eggs, milk, and vanilla. Add this mixture to the flour mixture and combine until the mixture resembles wet sand. Scoop out two cups of this mixture and set aside as a crumble topping for later.

Add the rest of the crumble mixture to the prepared baking dish and use your hands to flatten the mixture into an even layer.

Mix all of the cranberry filling ingredients in a bowl. Pour the mixture over the formed crust. Mix the almonds into the reserved crumble topping and then spread it evenly over the top of the cranberry filling. Place in the oven to bake for 40-50 minutes, or until the top is lightly browned and an inserted toothpick comes out mostly clean. Let the bars cool completely and then slice and serve. Enjoy!

