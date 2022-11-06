Watch Now
Smith's Sunday Brunch Fig Bars

Posted at 8:58 AM, Nov 06, 2022
Ingredients

For the crust:
1 stick butter, softened
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup all-purpose flour

For the filling:
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 cup apple juice or cider
16 oz dried figs, chopped

For the topping:
1/2 cup flour
1/2 cup brown sugar
6 tablespoons cold butter, cubed
1/2 cup quick-cooking oats
1/4 cup chopped pecans

Directions

  • Preheat your oven to 350. Spray a 9-inch square baking dish with non-stick spray. Make the crust by beating the softened butter and sugar in a mixing bowl. Once they are creamy, mix in the vanilla. With the mixer on low speed, mix in the flour until a soft dough forms.  Press the dough into the bottom of the baking dish and place in the oven to bake about 12 minutes or until the center is set.
  • While the crust bakes, make the filling by adding its ingredients to a small pot over medium-high heat for 5-10 minutes, stirring often. The figs should be tender with most of the liquid being absorbed. Remove the crust from the oven and evenly spread it over the filling.

  • Make the topping by mixing the flour, brown sugar, and butter, using your fingers or a pastry cutter.  Mix until a crumbly mixture forms.  Stir in the oats and pecans.  Sprinkle the topping over the filling and return to the oven to bake 15-20 minutes, or until the edges are bubbling and the topping is a light golden brown.  Cool completely, at least an hour before cutting and serving. 

    Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
