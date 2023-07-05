Spice up supper with Jalapeño Popper Butter Swim Biscuits

Posted at 12:07 PM, Jul 05, 2023

Jalapeno Popper Butter Swim Biscuits

Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Ingredients

1 stick butter

2 ½ c. flour

1 tbsp. sugar

1 tbsp. baking powder

1 ½ tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

2 oz. cream cheese, diced

2 c. buttermilk

1 c. shredded cheese of choice

8 slices bacon, chopped

2 jalapenos, seeded, and diced Directions

Preheat your oven to 450. Spray a 9x9 baking dish with non-stick spray. Add the bacon to a pan over medium heat. Cook until crisp and browned. Remove from the pan reserving the bacon fat. Set aside. In a bowl, whisk the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, garlic and onion powders. Separate the cream cheese cubes and mix them into the flour mixture. Pour in the buttermilk and mix until a batter forms. Gently stir in the cheese, bacon, and jalapenos until combined. Melt the butter in the microwave or in a pot. Pour the butter and reserved bacon fat into the pan. Pour the batter on top and spread out with a spatula. Pre-cut the batter/dough into 9 squares. This will make it easier to cut the biscuits after they cook. Place in the oven to bake 25-30 minutes, rotating the dish once halfway through the bake. The biscuits are done when golden brown and an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Slice and serve warm. Enjoy!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.