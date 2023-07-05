Spice up supper with Jalapeño Popper Butter Swim Biscuits

Jalapeno Popper Butter Swim Biscuits
Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson
Ingredients
1 stick butter
2 ½ c. flour
1 tbsp. sugar
1 tbsp. baking powder
1 ½ tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. onion powder
2 oz. cream cheese, diced
2 c. buttermilk
1 c. shredded cheese of choice
8 slices bacon, chopped
2 jalapenos, seeded, and diced
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 450. Spray a 9x9 baking dish with non-stick spray.
- Add the bacon to a pan over medium heat. Cook until crisp and browned. Remove from the pan reserving the bacon fat. Set aside.
- In a bowl, whisk the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, garlic and onion powders. Separate the cream cheese cubes and mix them into the flour mixture.
- Pour in the buttermilk and mix until a batter forms. Gently stir in the cheese, bacon, and jalapenos until combined.
- Melt the butter in the microwave or in a pot. Pour the butter and reserved bacon fat into the pan. Pour the batter on top and spread out with a spatula. Pre-cut the batter/dough into 9 squares. This will make it easier to cut the biscuits after they cook.
- Place in the oven to bake 25-30 minutes, rotating the dish once halfway through the bake. The biscuits are done when golden brown and an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Slice and serve warm. Enjoy!