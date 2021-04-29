Springtime Spaghetti and Meatballs

Ingredients

1 lb. ground pork

1 egg

¼ c. panko bread crumb

½ small onion, grated

2 tbsp. garlic, minced, and divided in half

Zest of juice of 1 lemon

½ c. grated parmesan, divided in half

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. pepper

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 lb. spaghetti, uncooked, reserve ½ c. of the cooking water

1 c. chicken broth

1 c. heavy cream

1 c. frozen peas, thawed

½ c. parsley, chopped

1 tsp. chicken bouillon or base

Directions

In a mixing bowl, mix the egg, panko, grated onion, half the garlic, lemon zest, half the parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Add the ground pork and gently mix to combine. Shape the mixture into walnut sized meatballs (makes about 16).

Heat a large pot of salted water to boiling. In a separate large saute pan, heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the meatballs and cook 4-5 minutes per side.

As the meatballs cook, add the spaghetti to the boiling water and cook according to the package directions (no more than 9 minutes). When the spaghetti is done, scoop out ½ c. of the cooking water and set aside. Drain the pasta and put in a bowl tossed with some oil.

Remove the meatballs from the pan and place on paper towels. Add the chicken broth, chicken bouillon, reserved pasta water and lemon juice to the pan, scraping the brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Bring it to a boil and add the heavy cream. Bring to a simmer and then stir in the second half of the parmesan cheese. Whisk until melted and stir in the peas and parsley.

Stir in the cooked spaghetti and toss to combine. Stir in the meatballs and serve topped with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese and a little chopped parsley. Enjoy!