Steak Pizzaiola

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

Ingredients

4 (6-8 oz.) top sirloin steaks

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

1 tbsp. + 2 tbsp. olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

5 garlic cloves, sliced

2 sprigs fresh oregano leaves, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

1 lb. cooked pasta of any variety

6 tbsp. butter, softened

½ cup grated parmesan

¼ cup chopped parsley

1 tbsp. tomato paste

¼ tsp. red pepper flakes

½ cup dry white wine (sub chicken broth)

2 cup chicken broth

28 oz. can whole tomatoes, crushed by hand

1 tsp. sugar

1 tsp. balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp. fresh basil, chopped

Directions

Season the steaks with salt and pepper on both sides. Heat 1 tbsp. of the oil in a heavy skillet over med-high heat. Add the steaks to the pan and cook until browned 3-4 minutes per side. Remove the steaks from the pan and set aside on a plate.

Add the 2 tbsp. of oil to the same pan, continuing over med-high heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring often, about 4 minutes. Add the tomato paste and red pepper flake and stir and cook for another minute. Add the white wine and cook until its almost evaporated.

Add the oregano, chicken broth, tomatoes, sugar, balsamic vinegar, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and then lower the heat. Simmer for 30-40 minutes, or until the sauce starts to thicken.

As the sauce simmers, cook your pasta according to the package directions. Drain the pasta and then toss it in a large bowl, with the softened butter. Cover the pasta with plastic and set aside.

Taste the sauce and season as necessary to taste. Stir in the fresh chopped basil. Return the steaks to the sauce along with any of the accumulated meat juices on the plate. Let everything cook together another 3-5 minutes or until desired doneness is achieved on your steaks.

Toss the parmesan cheese, chopped parsley, and a little salt and pepper into the pasta.

Serve the steak with the sauce alongside a serving of the pasta. Enjoy!

