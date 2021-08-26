Stir-Fried Chicken and Corn

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

Ingredients

1 lb. chicken breasts, thighs, or tenders cut into bite-size pieces

¼ cup oyster sauce

1 tbsp. rice vinegar

1 tsp. sesame oil

2 tbsp. chicken broth

2 tbsp. cornstarch

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tbsp. + 2 tbsp. canola oil

½ small red onion, thinly sliced

4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 tsp. ginger, minced

½ tsp. chili flakes

3 ears of corn, kernels removed

Rice, sesame seeds, and chopped cilantro for serving

In a mixing bowl, combine the oyster sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, and chicken broth. Set aside.

Place the chicken in a bowl, and toss with the cornstarch and a little salt and pepper. Heat a large skillet or wok over med-high heat. Add 2 tbsp. of the oil and once the oil is hot, add the chicken and let it brown a few minutes before tossing.

Cook 3-4 minutes. Add the corn, red onion, garlic, ginger, pepper flakes and remaining 2 tbsp. of oil. Cook another 3-4 minutes tossing often or until the veggies are tender.

Add the reserved oyster sauce mixture and toss to combine. Once the sauce is combined and bubbling its finished.

Remove from the heat and serve over steamed rice. Garnish with some chopped cilantro and sesame seeds. Enjoy!

