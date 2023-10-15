Watch Now
SUNDAY BRUNCH: Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls and Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa

An Apple Pie Cinnamon roll, covered in frosting, sits on a white plate on a decorative place mat. A mug of the Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa, topped with whipped cream, is next to the plate, barely in frame in the top left corner.
Smith's
Apple Pie Cinnamon Roll with Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa
Posted at 9:06 AM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 11:06:09-04

Spice up your Sunday with these sweet fall treats, as featured on Good Day Utah, brought to you by Smith's!

Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls

1 can jumbo cinnamon rolls
1/3 cup apple butter
½ cup heavy cream
1 tsp. apple pie spice

Preheat your oven to 350. Open the rolls and carefully unroll the dough on a work surface.

Spread the apple butter on top of the dough in an even layer. Roll the dough back up and place the individual rolls in a 9 inch round baking dish.

Pour the heavy cream over the top and place in the oven to bake 15-20 minutes. As the rolls bake, grab the frosting mix that came with the rolls and mix it with the apple pie spice.

When the rolls come out, frost them and serve warm. Enjoy!

Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa

2 cup whole milk
2 tbsp. pumpkin puree
2 tbsp. brown sugar
½ tsp. vanilla extract
½ tsp. pumpkin pie spice
½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Whipped cream and extra spice for garnish

Add all of the ingredients except for the chocolate chips to a small pot over medium-low heat.

Heat until bubbles start to form around the edges of the pot. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the chocolate chips.

Whisk until smooth and slightly thickened.

Serve hot garnished with some whipped cream and extra pumpkin pie spice. Enjoy!

