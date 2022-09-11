Sunday Brunch: Bacon and Eggs Fried Rice

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!

Ingredients

1 tbsp. oil + 1 tbsp. butter

4 large eggs, beaten

6-8 slices, thick cut bacon, chopped

1 small onion, finely diced

5 cup cooked rice, cooled

1 tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. sugar

1 tbsp. soy sauce

1 tbsp. mirin

¼ cup chicken broth

½ tsp. pepper

2 green onions, sliced

Directions

Heat the oil and butter in a wok over medium heat. Once the butter is melted, add the beaten eggs. Scramble them and once they are done, remove them from the wok and set aside.

Add the bacon to the wok and cook until it starts to get crispy. Once it’s done, remove it from the wok and set it aside with the eggs leaving the bacon fat in the wok.

Add the onion to the onion to the wok and stir fry it until translucent, about 3-4 minutes. Add the rice and stir fry 2-3 minutes.

Add the salt, sugar, soy sauce, mirin, chicken broth and pepper and stir it in the rice thoroughly. Stir fry another minute or two or until the rice is warmed through.

Stir in the eggs, bacon, and green onions. Once it is completely mixed together it is ready. Remove from the heat and serve warm. Enjoy!

