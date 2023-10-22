SUNDAY BRUNCH: Bacon and Potato Breakfast Bars

Chef Jeff's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

Ingredients

2 tbsp. butter

2 tbsp. reserved bacon fat

1 small onion, diced

1 large russet potato, diced

½ lb. bacon, chopped

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

4 large eggs, beaten

1 cup whole milk

1 ½ cup shredded mozzarella

Toasted English muffins for serving

Directions

Preheat your oven to 400. Line a 13" x 9" baking dish with parchment paper.

In a large skillet over medium heat, add the bacon. Cook until it is crispy. Remove the bacon from the pan and drain the oil reserving 2 tbsp. of the bacon fat.

Turn up the heat to medium-high and add the potatoes, onions, salt and pepper. Cook until the potatoes are tender and beginning to brown. Remove from the heat.

Add the eggs, milk, and cheese to a mixing bowl. Add a sprinkling of salt and pepper and whisk to combine.

Spread the potato mixture onto the sheet pan. Pour over the egg mixture and then place in the oven to bake 25-30 minutes, or until the egg is set and the cheese begins to brown.

Remove from the oven and slice into squares. Serve warm with toasted English muffins. Enjoy!