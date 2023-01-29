SUNDAY BRUNCH: Baked and Glazed Blueberry Donuts

For the donuts:

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup brown sugar

½ tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking powder

½ cup buttermilk

2 tbsp. butter, melted

1 lg. egg

1 cup blueberries

For the glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

½ tsp. vanilla extract

2-3 tbsp. milk

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Coat a donut pan with non-stick spray. In a large bowl, mix together the flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder.

In another bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, butter, and egg together.

Combine the wet and dry ingredients together and then fold in the blueberries. Place the batter into a large zipper bag. Cut a corner out of the bag about ½ inch wide. Fill each donut mold all around and ¾ full.

Slam the pan down on the counter to settle the batter. Place in the oven to bake 20-22 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Let the donuts cool in the pan 10 minutes in the pan. Carefully remove the donuts from the pan.

As the donuts cool make the glaze by whisking the ingredients together in a shallow dish. Dip each cooled donut in the glaze. Serve and enjoy!