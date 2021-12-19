Watch
SUNDAY BRUNCH: Baked Eggnog Rice Pudding

Posted at 9:00 AM, Dec 19, 2021
Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!

Ingredients

2 large eggs

1 ½ cup eggnog

14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

½ tsp. cinnamon

1/8 tsp. nutmeg

2 cups cooked rice

¼ cup raisins

Directions

Preheat your oven to 375. Coat an 8x8 baking dish with non-stick spray.

Whisk together the eggs, eggnog, and condensed milk. Stir in the condensed milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, rice and raisins.

Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish and then place in the oven to bake 45-50 minutes or until the edges are slightly golden brown and the middle is mostly set.

Let it cool a bit and then serve warm or completely cold. Enjoy!

