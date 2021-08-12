Sunday Brunch: Biscuits and Chocolate Gravy

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!

For the biscuits:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tbsp. baking powder

1 tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. salt

6 tbsp. butter, frozen

¾ cups whole milk, cold

For the chocolate gravy:

¼ cups cocoa powder

3 tbsp. flour

¾ cups sugar

¼ tsp. salt

2 cups milk

1 tbsp. butter, softened

2 tsp. vanilla

First, make the biscuits. Preheat your oven to 425. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt in a large mixing bowl. Mix well and set aside.

Remove the butter from the freezer and using a cheese grater, grate the butter into the flour mixture. Mix to combine until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Using a wooden spoon, mix in the milk just until combined. If the dough is too sticky, add a little flour until it’s manageable.

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Flatten the dough with your hands and then fold in half. Flatten again and then fold in half. Repeat the process 5-6 times to create layers. Flatten the dough to 1 inch thick and then cut using a biscuit cutter or knife into even square. Place the biscuits on the prepared baking sheet and place in the oven to bake 12 minutes.

As the biscuits cook, make the gravy by mixing the cocoa powder, flour, sugar, and salt together in a bowl. Add the milk and stir to combine.

Pour the mixture into a saucepan and cook over medium heat stirring constantly for 7-10 minutes until the mixtures texture is similar to a gravy. Remove from the heat and stir in the butter and vanilla.

Remove the biscuits from the oven and serve smothered in the chocolate gravy. Enjoy!

