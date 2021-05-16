Sunday Brunch: Blueberry Muffin Cookies

Posted at 11:55 AM, May 16, 2021

Ingredients

For the Cookies

1 stick butter softened

¾ c. sugar

½ c. packed brown sugar

1 lg. egg

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tbsp. lemon zest

½ c. sour cream

2 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

2 1/3 c. flour

2 c. fresh blueberries

2 tbsp. raw sugar For the Glaze

1 ¼ c. powdered sugar

Zest and juice of 1 lg. lemon Directions

Preheat your oven to 375. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. In a lg. mixing bowl, using a hand mixer, cream together the sugars and softened butter. Add the eggs, vanilla and lemon zest. Mix to combine. Add the sour cream and mix to combine. In another bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Add half of the flour mixture to the wet mixture and mix to combine. Add the rest of the flour mixture and mix to combine. Using a spatula, carefully fold in the berries. Scoop the batter about 2-3 tbsp. in size onto the sheet pans keeping good space between the cookies. Sprinkle the tops with the raw sugar. Bake for 12-15 minutes. Let the cookies cool on the pan. As the cookies cool, make the glaze by whisking the powdered sugar with the lemon juice and zest. If the glaze is too thick, add a little more lemon juice or water. Drizzle the glaze over the cookies. Enjoy!

