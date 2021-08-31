Sunday Brunch: Braised BBQ Beef Sandwiches

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!

Ingredients

3-4 lb. chuck roast

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup beef broth

1 ½ cup ketchup

¼ cup bbq sauce

2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp. Dijon mustard

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. pepper

12 sandwich buns

Directions

Place the roast on the counter and let it come to room temperature for 30 minutes or so. Season it with salt and pepper. Heat a dutch oven or heavy pot over med-high heat. Add some cooking oil and then brown the roast 4-5 minutes per side.

Remove the roast and then to the same pot, add the beef broth. As it simmers, scrape up the little bits off of the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Add the rest of the ingredients and stir to combine. Return the roast to the pot and bring the sauce to a simmer. Once it simmers, cover the pot, lower the heat to low and let it cook 4 to 5 hours, covered.

Remove the roast and let it rest 15 minutes. While it rests, turn the heat up on the sauce and let it simmer and reduce.

Shred the beef with 2 forks and return it to the sauce. Serve the meat on toasted buns. Enjoy!

