SUNDAY BRUNCH: Breakfast Charcuterie Board

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

Ingredients

15-20 mini pancakes

8-10 mini waffles

18-12 slices cooked bacon

Mini assorted bagels

Maple syrup

Flavored cream cheese spreads

Assorted nut butters

Assorted fruit and berries

Chocolate and white chocolate chips

Sliced butter pats

Directions

Use your favorite pancake batter to make mini pancakes using ¼ cup of the batter to make each pancake. Do the same with your favorite waffle batter, again using ¼ cup of the batter in a waffle iron. Keep warm in a 170 degree oven. Cook the bacon and drain it on paper towels.

First arrange the pancakes and then the waffles on a large serving platter or cutting board. Next, find a place for the bacon and bagels.

Next, put the syrup in a serving dish and place it on the board. Put the cream cheeses and nut butters in little serving bowls with small spoons or spreading knives and then arrange them on the board.

Fill in the extra space with the fruit, chocolate chips, and butter.

Serve and enjoy!