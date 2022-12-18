SUNDAY BRUNCH: Breakfast Charcuterie Board

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!
Ingredients
15-20 mini pancakes
8-10 mini waffles
18-12 slices cooked bacon
Mini assorted bagels
Maple syrup
Flavored cream cheese spreads
Assorted nut butters
Assorted fruit and berries
Chocolate and white chocolate chips
Sliced butter pats
Directions
Use your favorite pancake batter to make mini pancakes using ¼ cup of the batter to make each pancake. Do the same with your favorite waffle batter, again using ¼ cup of the batter in a waffle iron. Keep warm in a 170 degree oven. Cook the bacon and drain it on paper towels.
First arrange the pancakes and then the waffles on a large serving platter or cutting board. Next, find a place for the bacon and bagels.
Next, put the syrup in a serving dish and place it on the board. Put the cream cheeses and nut butters in little serving bowls with small spoons or spreading knives and then arrange them on the board.
Fill in the extra space with the fruit, chocolate chips, and butter.
Serve and enjoy!