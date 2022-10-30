SUNDAY BRUNCH: Brown Butter and Hot Honey Smashed Potatoes

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

Ingredients

1 ½ lbs. baby Yukon gold potatoes

2 tbsp. + 1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp. finely chopped chives

1 stick butter

4 tbsp. honey

2 tbsp. Frank’s hot sauce

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Scrub the potatoes clean. Place them in a pot and add enough cold water to cover the potatoes by about 2 inches. Stir in the 2 tbsp. of kosher salt and bring it to a boil over high heat.

Once it boils, reduce the heat and simmer 18-25 minutes or until the potatoes can be easily pierced with a sharp knife.

Preheat your oven to 450 and line a sheet pan with parchment paper. As the potatoes cook, melt the butter in small saucepan over medium heat.

Cook until the butter browns, watching it so it doesn’t burn. Once it browns, add the honey, 1 tsp. salt, and hot sauce. Stir to combine and set aside.

Drain the potatoes and evenly space them on the prepared sheet pan. Use a lightly greased bottom of a mug or cup and use it to flatten each potato to about ½ inch thick. Lightly sprinkle each with a little salt and pepper.

Spoon on a couple tablespoons of the sauce on each potato. Reserve any extra sauce for later. Place in the oven to bake 10-15 minutes or until they are crispy and browning.

Remove from the oven and serve warm with any remaining sauce and sprinkle with chives. Enjoy!

