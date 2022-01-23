SUNDAY BRUNCH: Brunch Ham Hot Dish

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!

Ingredients

1 small onion, chopped

2 leeks, cut into ½ strips, rinsed

12 oz. ham steak, diced

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

½ bunch asparagus, cut into 1 inch pieces

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 cup frozen peas

8 oz. sharp cheddar, shredded

8 lg. eggs

1 ½ cups heavy cream

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

4 oz. cream cheese

32 oz. bag tater tots

Chives and hot sauce for serving

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with non-stick spray. Add the oil to a large saute pan over med-high heat.

Add the ham and cook 3-4 minutes. Add the onion and leeks to the pan and cook 4-5 minutes. Add the asparagus and garlic and cook another 4 minutes.

Stir in the frozen peas. Pour the mixture into the baking dish.

As the veggies cook, add the eggs, cream, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper to a mixing bowl. Whisk to combine.

Pour the mixture over the veggies. Cut the cream cheese into 12 little pieces and evenly scatter over the dish. Sprinkle over the cheddar.

Arrange the tater tots over the dish and place in the oven to bake 40-50 minutes or until the tots are browning and the egg is set.

Remove from the oven and let it sit 10 minutes before serving.

Serve and garnish with chives and hot sauce as desired. Enjoy!

