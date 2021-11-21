SUNDAY BRUNCH: Butternut Squash Apple and Cheddar Soup with Crispy Bacon

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

Ingredients

1 tbsp. butter

4 slices, thick cut bacon, chopped

½ sweet onion, diced

1 tsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. fresh thyme, minced

2 lbs. butternut squash, peeled and cut into chunks

2 honey crisp apples, peeled and cut into chunks

½ tsp salt + ½ tsp. pepper

1 qt. chicken broth

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

½ cup sharp cheddar cheese, grated

¼ tsp. smoked paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Place the bacon in a heavy pot over medium-high heat. Cook until the bacon is crispy. Remove the bacon from the pot and drain on paper towels. Add the butter to the pot with the bacon fat. Add the onion and cook, stirring frequently until the onion is softened 3-4 minutes.

2. Add the garlic, squash, apples, salt, pepper, and thyme. Stir to combine and then add the broth. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer 20-25 minutes or until the squash pieces are very soft. Use a stick blender to puree the soup until smooth. If you don’t have a stick blender, you can use a regular blender as well.

3. Once the soup is smooth, stir in the yogurt, cheese, and smoked paprika. If the soup seems too thick, add more chicken broth as necessary. Stir until the cheese is totally melted into the soup. Taste and adjust the seasonings as necessary. Serve with some of the crispy bacon on top. Enjoy!