SUNDAY BRUNCH: Caramel Banana Muffins

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!

Dry ingredients

1 cup old fashioned oats

½ cup whole wheat flour

¾ cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. kosher salt

24 caramel pieces, cut into fourths

Wet Ingredients

3 overly ripe bananas, mashed

½ cup Greek yogurt

2 tsp. vanilla

¼ cup honey

2 tbsp. butter, melted

1 lg. egg

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350. Line 12 space muffin tin with paper liners.

Mash the bananas in a large mixing bowl. Add the yogurt, vanilla, honey, and egg. Stir to combine. Add in the melted butter and stir to combine.

In another bowl, mix together all of the dry ingredients. Use a spatula to pour the wet ingredients over the dries. Fold together just until everything has come together. Don’t overmix. Add half of the caramel pieces and stir to just until combined.

Divide the batter into the liners. Top each with about 4 caramel pieces and then place in the oven to bake 18-20 minutes. Serve warm. Enjoy!

