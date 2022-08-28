SUNDAY BRUNCH: Cheesy Cajun Corn Maque Choux

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured of Good Day Utah!

Ingredients

5 slices thick bacon, chopped

4 large ears of corn, kernels removed

1 small onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped

1 tbsp. Cajun seasoning

½ cup Cajun cheese, grated

½ cup heavy cream

Directions

Heat a cast iron or regular skillet over medium heat. Add the bacon and cook until it is crispy.

Remove the bacon to drain on paper towels leaving the fat in the pan. Add the corn, onion, bell pepper, garlic, jalapeno, and seasoning.

Cook for 10 minutes, stirring often. Add the cheese and cream and then cook and stir until the cheese has melted into the corn.

Serve immediately. Enjoy!

