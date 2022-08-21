Watch Now
CommunityRecipes

Actions

SUNDAY BRUNCH: Chicken Wonton Tacos with Asian Slaw

The finished Chicken Wonton Tacos topped with the Asian Slaw. The shells are sitting in the metal wedged tray that holds them upright, placed atop a wooden serving tray.
Smith's
Chicken Wonton Tacos with Asian Slaw
The finished Chicken Wonton Tacos topped with the Asian Slaw. The shells are sitting in the metal wedged tray that holds them upright, placed atop a wooden serving tray.
Posted at 9:00 AM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 11:00:35-04

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

For the Tacos:

2 chicken breasts, chopped into small cubes
14 wonton wrappers
4 tbsp. hoisin sauce
2 tbsp. soy sauce
1 tbsp. garlic, minced
1 tbsp. ginger, minced
Sweet chili sauce, cilantro for garnish

For the Slaw:

1 bag coleslaw mix
4 green onions, sliced
2 tbsp. sesame oil
2 tbsp. rice vinegar
3 tbsp. honey
1 tsp. soy sauce
1 tsp. toasted sesame seeds

Directions

Preheat your oven to 375. Lightly brush the wonton wrappers with a little oil. Form them into taco shell shape using the cups on an inverted muffin tin.

Place in the oven 3-5 minutes or until they are brown and crispy. Repeat until all the shells are cooked. Set aside.

In a large bowl, mix the coleslaw mix with the green onion. In a separate small bowl, stir together the sesame oil, rice vinegar, honey, soy sauce, and sesame seeds until combined. Combine the dressing with the coleslaw mix thoroughly. Set aside.

In a large bowl, mix the chicken with the hoisin sauce, soy sauce, garlic, and ginger. Allow it to marinate while you preheat a non-stick skillet over medium high heat.

Add a little cooking oil and then add the chicken and cook, stirring frequently until the chicken is cooked through, about 5 minutes.

Assemble the tacos by adding some of the chicken mixture and then top with some of the slaw.

Garnish with some sweet chili sauce and a few cilantro leaves. Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere