SUNDAY BRUNCH: Chicken Wonton Tacos with Asian Slaw

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

For the Tacos:

2 chicken breasts, chopped into small cubes

14 wonton wrappers

4 tbsp. hoisin sauce

2 tbsp. soy sauce

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tbsp. ginger, minced

Sweet chili sauce, cilantro for garnish

For the Slaw:

1 bag coleslaw mix

4 green onions, sliced

2 tbsp. sesame oil

2 tbsp. rice vinegar

3 tbsp. honey

1 tsp. soy sauce

1 tsp. toasted sesame seeds

Directions

Preheat your oven to 375. Lightly brush the wonton wrappers with a little oil. Form them into taco shell shape using the cups on an inverted muffin tin.

Place in the oven 3-5 minutes or until they are brown and crispy. Repeat until all the shells are cooked. Set aside.

In a large bowl, mix the coleslaw mix with the green onion. In a separate small bowl, stir together the sesame oil, rice vinegar, honey, soy sauce, and sesame seeds until combined. Combine the dressing with the coleslaw mix thoroughly. Set aside.

In a large bowl, mix the chicken with the hoisin sauce, soy sauce, garlic, and ginger. Allow it to marinate while you preheat a non-stick skillet over medium high heat.

Add a little cooking oil and then add the chicken and cook, stirring frequently until the chicken is cooked through, about 5 minutes.

Assemble the tacos by adding some of the chicken mixture and then top with some of the slaw.

Garnish with some sweet chili sauce and a few cilantro leaves. Enjoy!

