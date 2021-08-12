SUNDAY BRUNCH: Chocolate Chip Cherry Blondies with Cherry Limeade

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!
For the Blondies:
2 stick butter
2 cups brown sugar, packed
2 large eggs
1 tbsp. vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ tsp. kosher salt
2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
2 cups fresh cherries, pitted and halved
Preheat your oven to 350. Line a 9x13 baking dish with foil or parchment paper and spray it with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
Melt the butter in a mixing bowl in the microwave. Add the brown sugar to the melted butter and using a hand mixer, stir to combine. Add the eggs one at a time and mix in before adding the next. Add the vanilla and stir to combine. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour and salt and stir to combine. Add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients and mix just until combined. Using a wooden spoon, stir in the chocolate chips and cherries and mix until combined.
Pour the batter into the baking dish and spread evenly with a spatula. Bake for 28-32 minutes or until golden brown and an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Let it rest 30-45 minutes before slicing. Slice and enjoy!
For the Limeade:
½ cup sugar
2 cups water
Juice from 5 limes, approximately ½ cups
2 cups fresh cherries, pitted
3 cups ice
Extra cold water
Add the sugar and water to a small saucepan. Bring to a boil stirring to make sure the sugar completely dissolves. Remove from the heat and place in the fridge to let cool.
In a blender, add the cherries and blend until you’ve made a puree. In a 2-quart pitcher, combine the cooled water/sugar mixture, lime juice, cherry puree, and 3 cups of ice. Add water until you fill the pitcher to the 2-quart line. Stir and pour into ice filled glasses. Enjoy!