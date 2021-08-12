Watch
CommunityRecipes

Actions

SUNDAY BRUNCH: Chocolate Chip Cherry Blondies with Cherry Limeade

A split-screen image showing the plated Chocolate Chip Cherry Blondies and a glass of the finished Cherry Limeade
Posted at 2:53 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 16:53:12-04

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!

For the Blondies:

2 stick butter

2 cups brown sugar, packed

2 large eggs

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ tsp. kosher salt

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 cups fresh cherries, pitted and halved

Preheat your oven to 350. Line a 9x13 baking dish with foil or parchment paper and spray it with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.

Melt the butter in a mixing bowl in the microwave. Add the brown sugar to the melted butter and using a hand mixer, stir to combine. Add the eggs one at a time and mix in before adding the next. Add the vanilla and stir to combine. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour and salt and stir to combine. Add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients and mix just until combined. Using a wooden spoon, stir in the chocolate chips and cherries and mix until combined.

Pour the batter into the baking dish and spread evenly with a spatula. Bake for 28-32 minutes or until golden brown and an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Let it rest 30-45 minutes before slicing. Slice and enjoy!

For the Limeade:

½ cup sugar

2 cups water

Juice from 5 limes, approximately ½ cups

2 cups fresh cherries, pitted

3 cups ice

Extra cold water

Add the sugar and water to a small saucepan. Bring to a boil stirring to make sure the sugar completely dissolves. Remove from the heat and place in the fridge to let cool.

In a blender, add the cherries and blend until you’ve made a puree. In a 2-quart pitcher, combine the cooled water/sugar mixture, lime juice, cherry puree, and 3 cups of ice. Add water until you fill the pitcher to the 2-quart line. Stir and pour into ice filled glasses. Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere