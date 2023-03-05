SUNDAY BRUNCH: Chocolate Cobbler with Fudge Sauce

Chocolate Cobbler with Fudge Sauce

Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

For the Cobbler:

6 tbsp. butter

1 c. all-purpose flour

1 ½ tsp baking powder

1 c. + ¾ c. sugar

1 ½ tbsp. + ¼ c. cocoa powder

½ c. milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 ½ c. boiling water

Vanilla ice cream for serving

For the Fudge Sauce:

14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1 c. semi sweet or dark chocolate chips

2 tbsp. butter

½ tsp. vanilla extract

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350. Place the butter into an 8x8 baking dish and get it into the oven to melt as the oven preheats.

Whisk together the flour, baking powder, ¾ c. sugar, and 1 ½ tbsp. cocoa powder in a mixing bowl. Stir in the milk and vanilla and stir until smooth.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the 1 c. sugar with the ¼ c. cocoa powder and set aside.

Take the baking dish with the melted butter out of the oven. Pour the flour-sugar mixture over the butter in the dish. Evenly sprinkle on the sugar-cocoa powder mixture followed by the boiling water. Place in the oven to bake for 30 minutes.

As the cobbler bakes, make the fudge sauce by adding the sweetened condensed milk and chocolate chips to a small saucepan. Cook and stir continuously until the chocolate has melted into the milk. Remove from the heat and stir in the butter and the vanilla. Stir until the butter is melted.

Remove the cobbler and serve warm with ice cream and fudge sauce. Enjoy!

