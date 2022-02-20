SUNDAY BRUNCH: Chocolate Pastry Tarts

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!

For the Dough

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup cocoa powder

2 tbsp. sugar

½ tsp. kosher salt

2 sticks butter, cold and cubed

½ cup cold whole milk

1 egg mixed with 1 tbsp. milk

For the Filling

4 oz. semi-sweet chocolate chips

¼ cup milk

2 tbsp. sugar

1 tbsp. butter, cold

1 tsp. vanilla

For the Icing

1 tbsp. butter

4 tbsp. water

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tbsp. cocoa powder

1 tsp. vanilla

Sprinkles for garnish

For the dough, place the flour, cocoa powder, sugar, and salt in a food processor. Pulse to combine. Add the butter and pulse until the butter is combined and starts to resemble pea-sized crumbs.

Add 1/3 of the milk, mix, and then add 2 more additions of the milk until it is combined and starts to form a workable dough. If it still seems too dry, add a little more milk.

Turn the dough out onto a work surface. Form the dough into a ball and then divide the ball in half. Flatten each half into a 1 inch disk and then wrap each in plastic wrap and place in the fridge to rest at least 2 hours or up to overnight.

Immediately make the filling by placing the chocolate chips, milk, and sugar in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir frequently until the chocolate melts and the mixture combines.

Remove it from the heat and stir in the butter and vanilla. Pour into a bowl and set aside and allow it to cool to room temperature. It should thicken as it cools.

Line a baking sheet with parchment or silicone mat. Remove the dough disks from the fridge and allow them to sit 10 minutes. Dust a work surface and rolling pin with a little flour or cocoa powder.

Roll the dough into a rectangle about 9x12 inches. Trim its edges to make a straight rectangle. Use a pizza cutter to cut the dough into thirds and then into thirds again to make 9 pieces. Arrange the 9 pieces on the sheet pan. Place the pan in the fridge.

Do the exact same thing with the second dough ball. Once you’ve cut the second 9 pieces get the first ones out of the fridge. Brush the edges with egg wash. Spoon a heaping tablespoon of the filling on each pastry piece.

Lay the second piece of dough on top and crimp the edges with a fork. Place the tarts in the fridge at least minutes before baking.

Heat your oven to 375. Brush the pastries with egg wash and then bake the pastries 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool 5 minutes on the pan. Place them on a cooling rack to cool the rest of the way.

Make the icing by adding the butter and water to a microwave safe mixing bowl. Warm in the microwave until the butter is melted.

Remove from the microwave and whisk in the powdered sugar, cocoa powder, and vanilla. Whisk until combined.

Drizzle the icing on the pastries, garnish with the sprinkles and enjoy!