Sunday Brunch: Chocolate Raspberry Tiramisu (May 8)

Chef Jeff from Smith's shares his chocolate raspberry tiramisu recipe and demonstrates how to make it in the video above.

Ingredients



3 c. heavy cream

¾ c. powdered sugar

2 tsp. vanilla extract

12 oz. mascarpone cheese

3 c. chocolate milk

¼ c. orange juice

36 lady finger cookies

1 c. raspberry jam + 2 tbsp. orange juice plus more as necessary to properly thin

2 pints raspberries

Chocolate shavings and extra raspberries for garnish

Directions

