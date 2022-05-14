Sunday Brunch: Chocolate Raspberry Tiramisu (May 8)

Chef Jeff from Smith's shares his chocolate raspberry tiramisu recipe and demonstrates how to make it in the video above.
Ingredients
- 3 c. heavy cream
- ¾ c. powdered sugar
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 12 oz. mascarpone cheese
- 3 c. chocolate milk
- ¼ c. orange juice
- 36 lady finger cookies
- 1 c. raspberry jam + 2 tbsp. orange juice plus more as necessary to properly thin
- 2 pints raspberries
- Chocolate shavings and extra raspberries for garnish
Directions
- In a large mixing bowl, whip the cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla with a hand mixer until medium peaks form. Set aside.
- In another bowl, still using the hand mixer, combine the mascarpone ¼ c. of the whipped cream. Once combined, use a spatula to gently fold in the remaining whipped cream.
- Combine the chocolate milk with the orange juice in a large glass measuring cup. Set aside. In a bowl mix the jam with the orange juice. Add a little mor orange juice if the mixture is too thick. Set aside.
- Spread a thin layer of the cream mixture on the bottom of a large trifle dish. Working 1 at a time, dip a ladyfinger in the chocolate milk mixture and then layer it on the cream in a circle until a full layer is formed, breaking ladyfingers as needed to fit. Spread a third of the remaining cream over the fingers
- Spread half of the raspberry jam mixture evenly over top of the cream. Top this with a layer of raspberries. Top this with another layer of dipped ladyfingers, followed by another third of cream. Spread the remaining jam on top of this followed by more raspberries.
- Lastly top this with a last layer of ladyfingers. Spread over the remaining cream. Cover with plastic and refrigerate at least 4 hours and up to overnight. Before serving, garnish with some chocolate shavings and some extra raspberries. Serve and enjoy!