Sunday Brunch: Chocolate Raspberry Tiramisu (May 8)

Chef Jeff from Smith's shows how to make his chocolate raspberry tiramisu recipe.
Posted at 4:09 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 18:37:31-04

Chef Jeff from Smith's shares his chocolate raspberry tiramisu recipe and demonstrates how to make it in the video above.

Ingredients

  • 3 c. heavy cream
  • ¾ c. powdered sugar
  • 2 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 12 oz. mascarpone cheese
  • 3 c. chocolate milk
  • ¼ c. orange juice
  • 36 lady finger cookies
  • 1 c. raspberry jam + 2 tbsp. orange juice plus more as necessary to properly thin
  • 2 pints raspberries
  • Chocolate shavings and extra raspberries for garnish

Directions

  1. In a large mixing bowl, whip the cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla with a hand mixer until medium peaks form. Set aside.
  2. In another bowl, still using the hand mixer, combine the mascarpone ¼ c. of the whipped cream. Once combined, use a spatula to gently fold in the remaining whipped cream.
  3. Combine the chocolate milk with the orange juice in a large glass measuring cup. Set aside. In a bowl mix the jam with the orange juice. Add a little mor orange juice if the mixture is too thick. Set aside.
  4. Spread a thin layer of the cream mixture on the bottom of a large trifle dish. Working 1 at a time, dip a ladyfinger in the chocolate milk mixture and then layer it on the cream in a circle until a full layer is formed, breaking ladyfingers as needed to fit. Spread a third of the remaining cream over the fingers
  5. Spread half of the raspberry jam mixture evenly over top of the cream. Top this with a layer of raspberries. Top this with another layer of dipped ladyfingers, followed by another third of cream. Spread the remaining jam on top of this followed by more raspberries.
  6. Lastly top this with a last layer of ladyfingers. Spread over the remaining cream. Cover with plastic and refrigerate at least 4 hours and up to overnight. Before serving, garnish with some chocolate shavings and some extra raspberries. Serve and enjoy!
