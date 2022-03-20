SUNDAY BRUNCH: Chocolate Strawberry Panna Cotta

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!

Ingredients

For the panna cotta:

1 packet powdered gelatin

1 tbsp. cold water

2 cups heavy cream

3 tbsp. sugar

½ tsp. vanilla

2 ½ oz. dark chocolate, melted

For the strawberry topping:

1 ½ cups strawberries, chopped

¼ cups sugar

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 pinch kosher salt

Directions

For the panna cotta, add the cold water to a small pot. Sprinkle over the gelatin and let stand 1 minute. Place the pot over low heat 1-2 minutes or until the gelatin has dissolved.

Melt the chocolate in a small bowl in a microwave cooking 30 seconds. Stir and cook in 10 second intervals and stirring until the chocolate is smooth.

In a large pot, add the cream and sugar. Stir and then heat over medium-low heat just until the cream starts to boil. Immediately remove from the heat.

Add the gelatin mixture and vanilla. Stir to combine. Add the melted chocolate. Pour the mixture into your serving glasses. Place in the fridge at least 8 hours or overnight.

For the strawberry topping, place its ingredients into a small pot over medium heat. Let it simmer a few minutes or until it thickens. Completely cool before topping the panna cotta.

Top each panna cotta with some of the strawberry topping. Serve and enjoy!