SUNDAY BRUNCH: Cinnamon Roll Banana Cake

A sliced portion of the Cinnamon Roll Banana Cake, served with a side of slice bananas and garnished with a cinnamon stick on a blue plate. The glaze is drizzled over the cake, with droplets also covering the plate.
Smith's
Posted at 8:52 AM, Jan 22, 2023
For the Cake:

2 ¾ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

4 tsp. baking powder

1 ¼ cup whole milk, room temp.

1 tsp. vanilla

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 stick butter, melted

3 ripe bananas, mashed

For the Cinnamon Swirl:

¾ cup brown sugar

2 tbsp. cinnamon

1 stick butter, melted

For the Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

3 tbsp. milk

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350.

For the cake, whisk the flour, sugar, and baking powder in a mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, combine the milk, vanilla, eggs, melted butter, and bananas.

Combine the wet and dry ingredients until a smooth batter is formed. Add the batter to a greased 9x13 baking dish.

Make the cinnamon swirl by combining its ingredients in a bowl. Place dollops of the cinnamon mixture into the batter and then use a knife to spread the dollops into swirls. Place in the oven to bake 35-40 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.

As the cake bakes, make the glaze by combining its ingredients in a bowl. Take out the cake and evenly spread on the glaze. Allow the cake to cool completely. Slice and enjoy!

