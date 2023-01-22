SUNDAY BRUNCH: Cinnamon Roll Banana Cake

For the Cake:
2 ¾ cup all-purpose flour
1 cup sugar
4 tsp. baking powder
1 ¼ cup whole milk, room temp.
1 tsp. vanilla
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 stick butter, melted
3 ripe bananas, mashed
For the Cinnamon Swirl:
¾ cup brown sugar
2 tbsp. cinnamon
1 stick butter, melted
For the Glaze:
1 cup powdered sugar
3 tbsp. milk
Directions
Preheat your oven to 350.
For the cake, whisk the flour, sugar, and baking powder in a mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, combine the milk, vanilla, eggs, melted butter, and bananas.
Combine the wet and dry ingredients until a smooth batter is formed. Add the batter to a greased 9x13 baking dish.
Make the cinnamon swirl by combining its ingredients in a bowl. Place dollops of the cinnamon mixture into the batter and then use a knife to spread the dollops into swirls. Place in the oven to bake 35-40 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.
As the cake bakes, make the glaze by combining its ingredients in a bowl. Take out the cake and evenly spread on the glaze. Allow the cake to cool completely. Slice and enjoy!