Sunday Brunch: Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!

For the Pancakes:

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

4 tsp. baking powder

¾ tsp. kosher salt

2 cups whole milk

2 large eggs

4 tbsp. melted butter

1 tsp. vanilla extract

For the cinnamon sugar mix:

1 stick butter, softened

½ cup packed brown sugar

5 tsp. cinnamon

Pinch of kosher salt

For the Cream Cheese Glaze:

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

¼ cup whole milk

½ cup powdered sugar

1 pinch kosher salt

Place 1 stick of the butter in a mixing bowl. Place the milk, cream cheese, and 2 eggs on the counter and let everything sit 30 minutes to come to room temperature or until the butter and cream cheese are softened. Warm your oven to 175 F° for warm holding the finished pancakes.

Make the cinnamon sugar mixture by placing the ½ stick of butter in a microwave safe dish and place in the microwave until its melted. Add the brown sugar, cinnamon, and a pinch of kosher salt into the bowl with the room temperature butter and mix with a hand-mixer to combine. Place the butter mixture into a piping bag or zipper bag and set aside.

Make the cream cheese glaze by placing the cream cheese, ¼ cup milk, powdered sugar, and another pinch of salt in mixing bowl. Use a hand-mixer to combine and then place this mixture into a piping bag or zipper bag. Set aside.

Make the pancake batter by adding the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt to a mixing bowl. Stir with a whisk to combine. In another bowl, combine the milk, melted butter and vanilla. Combine this mixture with the dry ingredients and stir just until it comes together. A few lumps in the batter are fine.

Heat an electric skillet to 350 F°. Cut off the tip of the cinnamon sugar mix bag and have it ready. Grease with a little butter and spoon ¾ cup of batter in a few spots spreading it into a round. Once there are a few bubbles on the surface of the pancake, starting a half inch from the edge of the pancake and working toward the center, pipe the cinnamon sugar mixture into a spiral until you reach the center. Cook until the bottom is browned and then flip the pancake over. Cook 2 minutes or so on the second side.

Transfer the cooked pancake to a sheet pan and place it in the oven to keep warm. Continue the process with the remaining batter. To serve, pipe the cream cheese glaze onto the warm pancakes. Serve and enjoy!

