SUNDAY BRUNCH: Classic Beignets

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!

Ingredients

¾ cup lukewarm water

1 packet active dry yeast

2 large eggs

½ cup whole milk

3 tbsp. butter, melted

¼ cup + 2 tbsp. sugar

4 cup bread flour

½ tsp. kosher salt

Canola oil for frying

Powdered sugar for dusting

Favorite jam for dipping

Directions

Pour the water into a bowl. Sprinkle over the yeast and let stand 5 minutes until foamy.

To a mixing bowl, add the eggs, milk, butter, and sugar and whisk to combine. Stir in the yeast mixture.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour and salt. Pour the wet ingredients over the dries and mix using a spatula or wooden spoon until a shaggy dough forms.

Turn the dough onto a floured work surface and use your hands to knead 2 minutes. Put the dough into a greased bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Put it in a warm place to rise for 1 hour or until it has doubled in size.

Punch the dough down with your fist and then put the dough on a floured surface. Roll it into a rectangle about ¼ inch thick.

Using a pizza cutter, cut the dough into 2 inch squares. Place the dough on a parchment lined baking sheet.

Heat about 3 inches of oil in a heavy bottomed pot over medium high heat until it reaches about 350.

Place 4-6 pieces of the dough into the hot oil. Once they start to puff up, flip them over. Cook, flipping as necessary until the beignets are golden brown. Drain on paper towels.

Serve warm dusted with powdered sugar with your favorite jam to dip. Enjoy!

