Sunday Brunch: Coconut Brownies

Coconut Brownies

Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients

For the Brownies:

1 c. + 1 tsp. all-purpose flour

½ c. cocoa powder

¼ tsp. kosher salt

1 ½ c. sugar

1 c. butter, melted, cooled

2 lg. eggs

2 tsp. vanilla extract

½ c. mini chocolate chips

For the Coconut Layer:

2 ½ c. sweetened coconut flakes

2/3 c. sweetened condensed milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

¼ tsp. kosher salt

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350. Line an 8x8 baking dish with parchment paper and spritz with non-stick spray. In a small bowl, mix the chocolate chips with the 1 tsp. flour. Set aside.

In a mixing bowl, whisk the 1 c. flour with the cocoa powder, and salt. In a third bowl, whisk the butter, sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Add the flour mixture to the egg mixture and use a wooden spoon to mix just until combined. Fold in the chocolate chips.

In another bowl, make the coconut mixture by combining the coconut, condensed milk, vanilla, and salt. Stir until well mixed. Set aside.

Evenly spread half of the brownie batter in the prepared baking dish. Use a spatula to spread the coconut mixture over the first layer of brownie batter. Spread the remaining brownie batter over the coconut layer. Place in the oven to bake 35-40 minutes. Allow the brownies to completely cool before slicing. Slice and enjoy!

