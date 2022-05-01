SUNDAY BRUNCH: Cornbread Pancakes with Fresh Strawberry Syrup

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!

For the Pancakes:

¾ cup all-purpose flour

2 tbsp. sugar

1 ½ tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 ¾ cup buttermilk

1 ¼ cup cornmeal

2 tbsp. + more butter for cooking the pancakes

2 lg. eggs

Extra strawberries and whipped cream for serving

For the Strawberry Syrup:

1 lb. fresh strawberries, stems removed

½ cup sugar

½ cup cold water

2 tsp. lemon juice

Make the syrup by placing a saucepan over med-high heat. Stir in the sugar, water, and lemon juice and bring to a simmer. Lower the heat to medium and cook until it is thick and syrupy, 15-20 minutes. Stir often.

Press the syrup through a fine mesh sieve into a bowl. Discard any seeds or fibrous bits left behind in the sieve. Set aside for later.

Make the pancake batter by whisking the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a mixing bowl. Once combined set aside.

Place the buttermilk, cornmeal, and 2 tbsp. butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir with a whisk until the butter melts and the mixture begins to simmer.

Once simmering, cook and stir for about 2 minutes or until very thick. Remove from the heat and cool 10 minutes.

Once the mixture has cooled, whisk in the eggs. Once combined add the flour mixture and mix until all the flour is absorbed. The mixture should be thick but still scoopable.

Heat an electric griddle to 325-350 or skillet over medium heat. Add some butter to the pan and then scoop 1/3 cup of the batter onto the skillet and cook 3-4 minutes. Flip and cook another 3 minutes. Repeat using the rest of the batter.

Serve warm with the syrup and then garnish with sliced strawberries and whipped cream. Enjoy!

